Donald Wade Harbaugh, Sr., 86, of Sykesville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born September 12, 1933 in Confluence, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Alice (Rugg) Harbaugh. He was the beloved husband of Veronica (Macharsky) Harbaugh. He retired from Transportation at Springfield Hospital Center. He served in the Army. Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter Denise Ling and husband Tom of Somerset, son Donald Harbaugh, Jr. and wife Jeri of Rockwood, PA; sister Esther Mealia of Confluence, PA; step-sons John Macharsky and wife Gail of New Freedom, PA; Joseph Macharsky and wife Kellie of Fairfield, PA and David Macharsky and wife Shanna of Frederick, MD; sister-in-law Opal Harbaugh of Somerset, PA; Beverly Harbaugh of Rockwood, PA; brother and sister-in-law Victoria and Gary Peltier of Sykesville, MD and sister-in-law Donna Bozic of Monongahela, PA. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Jack Harbaugh, step-son, Andrew Macharsky, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Pauline, sisters and brothers-in-law Pearl and Ralph Kemp and Marlene and Arden Schnatterly, brothers Oscar Harbaugh, James Harbaugh, Clifford Harbaugh and wife Janice. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, MD. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.