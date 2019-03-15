Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Henry Smith. View Sign

Donald Henry Smith, 88, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. Donald was the husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" O'Toole Smith who passed away in 1984.Donald was born on June 19, 1930 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to the late Andrew James and Ruth Smith. He was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and served in West Germany during the Korean War. After he was honorably discharged in 1954, Donald worked for the Federal Electric Corporation on Distant Early Warning (DEW) Line – Arctic Ocean as a radio cryptographer. The DEW line was a series of radar installations built to detect Russian planes during the Cold War. He then was an Electronics Technician for the Department of the Air Force from 1960 until his retirement in 1991. He was stationed at various AFB across the US and designed communication towers from England to Turkey for NATO. Donald was an active member of the Brightview Westminster Ridge Community enjoying singing, dancing, card playing, bowling and sharing stories. He loved golfing and visiting historic sites in Europe.Donald is survived by his sons; Patrick Smith and wife Sue of Westminster, MD, Lawrence Smith and wife Harriette of Philadelphia, PA and Michael Smith and wife Carolyn of Great Falls, VA. He is survived by his 8 grandchildren; Melissa, Andrew, Leah, Margaret, Joshua, Victoria, William and Grace and 4 great-grandchildren; Moriah, Ara, Soren and MacKenzie. Donald is also survived by his siblings; Jack Smith, Rosie (Larry) Whitmeyer, and Nancy (David Flick). In 1988, Donald married Bonnie Marano, who predeceased him in 2006. From that marriage, he is survived by stepsons; Patrick Marano and Anthony Marano and wife Simone of Appling GA and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Christy, Joseph, Austin, Patrick, Ian, Jenna and Callen. In addition to his parents and wives, Donald was preceded in death by brothers Robert and James Smith and stepson Robert Marano. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held for Donald on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Agatha's Cemetery, 329 North Peterboro Street, Canastota, N.Y. 13032. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Brightview at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Donald's memory, to , would be welcomed. Online condolences to his family can be offered at





