1/1
Donald James McPhaul
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald James McPhaul, age 84, of Fairhaven Retirement Community, Sykesville, MD., died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was born November 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY., the son of the late Jules "Julius" Verne McPhaul and the late Ruth Ann McPhaul (nee West). He was the husband of Marguerite Jane McPhaul (nee Strigle), of Fairhaven in Sykesville. He served in the United States Navy, worked as a technician for Proctor and Gamble and received several special awards; and was a member of the American Legion in Woodsboro. In addition to his wife surviving, are children; Elaine Carmichael and husband Brian, Michael McPhaul and wife Roberta, Ruth McPhaul, Donald Ports and wife Ginger and the late Thomas P. McPhaul; daughter in law Kim McPhaul, brother of Ruth Ann Mulroy and the late Nancy Gill; grandchildren: Brittany, Briana, Tyler, Bethany, Stephen, Courtney, Erin, Tiffany and Jesse, great grandchildren: Noah, Charlotte, and Ryder. Memorial Service will be held at a Later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll County, SPCA, www.hscarroll.org/donate. The Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Maryland 21158. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved