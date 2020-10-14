Donald James McPhaul, age 84, of Fairhaven Retirement Community, Sykesville, MD., died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was born November 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY., the son of the late Jules "Julius" Verne McPhaul and the late Ruth Ann McPhaul (nee West). He was the husband of Marguerite Jane McPhaul (nee Strigle), of Fairhaven in Sykesville. He served in the United States Navy, worked as a technician for Proctor and Gamble and received several special awards; and was a member of the American Legion in Woodsboro. In addition to his wife surviving, are children; Elaine Carmichael and husband Brian, Michael McPhaul and wife Roberta, Ruth McPhaul, Donald Ports and wife Ginger and the late Thomas P. McPhaul; daughter in law Kim McPhaul, brother of Ruth Ann Mulroy and the late Nancy Gill; grandchildren: Brittany, Briana, Tyler, Bethany, Stephen, Courtney, Erin, Tiffany and Jesse, great grandchildren: Noah, Charlotte, and Ryder. Memorial Service will be held at a Later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll County, SPCA, www.hscarroll.org/donate
. The Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Maryland 21158. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com
.