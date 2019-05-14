|
Donald Landon Dell, Sr., 82, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover, PA. Born on July 30, 1936, in Carroll County, MD, he was the son of the late Ralph and Annabell Royston Dell. Donald worked as a maintenance supervisor for Black and Decker, and he was a member of The Coon Club. He enjoyed farming and snowmobiling. Surviving him is a loving companion: Sylvia Reed of Hampstead, MD, children: Laurie A. Miller and husband Steve of Manchester, MD, Jeff S. Dell and wife Suzy of Hanover, PA, Donald L. Dell, Jr., and fiancée Dayna of Hanover, PA, and Scott David Dell and wife Kelli of Hampstead, MD, grandchildren: Greg, Christi, McKinley, Andy, Ashlynn, Conner, Matthew, and Hannah, and siblings: Virginia Tewey of South Carolina, Ralph Dell, Jr., of Hampstead, MD, William Dell of Glenville, PA, and Marlin Dell of Hampstead, MD.He was predeceased by a sister: Janet Angulo. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 16, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. If desired, donations in Donald's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 14, 2019
