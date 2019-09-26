Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Albright Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lee Albright Sr. of Hampstead Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 after a long illness at his home with family and his beloved Shit-zu Max with him. Born on March 23, 1939 in Port Allegheny, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Kenneth and Margaret (Uber) Albright. Don graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1957. He excelled in music as a drummer and singer, and was a member of several musical groups. He was known for singing "Earth Angel" regularly. On June 19, 1960 he married Karen Bedell in DuBois PA. She survives him. During his lifetime he held positions with several supermarket chains and spent 22 years as a regional sales manager for Procter and Gamble. After retiring from Procter and Gamble he organized a CORF respiratory center Owings Mills, MD. After setting up the CORF he returned to the supermarket field and following treatment for prostate cancer, retired from the Weis chain as a personnel supervisor in 2013. He was a softball coach in several leagues and was an avid Maryland basketball and Ravens fan. He enjoyed rabbit and bird hunting and fishing with his son. He is survived by his wife Karen of 59 years and his daughter Deborah Lynn Clark, and son-in-law Christopher Clark of Manchester MD, daughter-in-law Melissa (Binegar) Albright, two grand-daughters Nichole (Agostine) and spouse Brandi Herring of Arlington, TX and Camryn Albright with loving companion Ben Singer of Finksburg MD, and an older brother James and his wife Kathryn in York, PA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Thomas of Hampstead MD, and his son Donald Jr. There will be no viewing or service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .

