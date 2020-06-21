Donald Lee Woodruff
1948 - 2020
Donald Lee Woodruff, age 71, of Manchester, MD, passed away June 16, 2020. Born Dec. 5, 1948 in Baltimore & raised in Randallstown, MD. Donald was the son of the late William J. Woodruff & Mary C. Tegler Woodruff. He served in the U. S. Navy & retired from the U.S.P.S. with 43 years of service. He is survived by siblings Mary Lou Jestes (Gary) of Manchester, Cathy L. Walter (George) of New Windsor, & Frank A. Woodruff (Rosa) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Half-brothers Shane Woodruff of Braddock, NJ, Craig Woodruff of Berlin, NJ, Ray Kruse of Abingdon, MD. & Half-Sister Debby Woodruff of Braddock, NJ. 9 nieces, 4 nephews, 6 great nieces, 5 great nephews & 1 great-great niece. He was predeceased by 3 siblings William J. Woodruff Jr, H. Paul Woodruff & Roy C. Woodruff. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, 10am at Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wards Chapel UMC, 11023 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 where Mr. Woodruff was a life-long member.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Druid Ridge Cemetery
