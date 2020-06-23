Donald Monroe "Duck" Leister, Sr. 88, of Westminster, MD, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Lookabout Manor Assisted Living in Westminster. Born August 15, 1931 in Taneytown, he was the son of the late Pauline (Reaver) Lawrence. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Rodkey) Leister. Duck was employed at the Black & Decker Company in Hampstead for almost 40 years, where he worked as a line inspector. He also worked in real estate for 20 years, first with M.E. Foltz in Littlestown, PA, then with J.F. Erb in Westminster. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, and was a life-long member of the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed turkey and pheasant hunting, fishing, and playing softball. He even played in a senior league when in his 60s. He was an avid Orioles fan, a patriotic American, and was very conscientious about the environment. Surviving are his sons, Donald "Buster" Leister, Jr. of Westminster, and Daniel Leister of Silver Run; daughter, Donna Derr and husband Scott of Union Bridge; siblings, Richard "Did" Lawrence and wife Wanda of Taneytown, Louise Black of New Windsor, and Ralph "Jim" Lawrence and wife Jane of Taneytown; grandchildren, Jacob Leister and wife Bonnie, Robert Leister, Heather Wetzel and husband R.J., and Cameron Derr; great-grandsons, Jacob and Brantley; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandson, Timothy Leister. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with the Rev. Debra Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow at Baust Cemetery in Tyrone. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 on Thursday, June 25th at the funeral home. The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company will have a memorial service at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 2030 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.