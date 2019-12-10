Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Leroy Calp Sr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Peters Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Leroy Calp Sr., 78, of Westminster, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday Dec. 6, 2019 in Carroll Hospice after a long illness. Donald was born on June 9, 1941. He was a member of the United States Army and worked for Gray and Son Inc. as an excavator until he retired. He loved to sit around and tell stories of the "good ole days" and tinker with anything that had a motor. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing when he got the chance. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and LaNelle, sister Shirley Lendl and brother James Calp Sr. He is survived by his children Linda Hickman of Interlochen, FL, Ellie Harmon and husband Bob of Spring Grove, PA, Nony Griggs and husband Terry of Manchester MD, Butch Calp and wife Dana of Manchester, MD, Rosey Heiland and husband Ervin and Kenny Calp and wife Denise. Also surviving are siblings Kenneth Calp of Littlestown, PA, Nancy Hoover, Mary Steigerwald, and Joey Calp of Westminster, MD, Samuel Calp and life partner Joann of Lineboro, MD, Richard Calp and wife Anne of Manchester, MD, and Patty Smith and husband Dan of Hanover, PA, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to the memorial service being held on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Peters Lutheran Church. There will be a reception at the church afterwards. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church 4300 Church Rd., Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

