Donald M. "Mickey" Boone Jr.
1957 - 2020
Donald Miller "Mickey" Boone Jr., age 63, of Salisbury, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Ballenger Creek Center, Frederick. Born February 7, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Donald M. Boone Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Fritz Shatzer. Mickey is survived by his children, Zachary Boone, Alicia Snow and John Boone; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Linda Boone-Shanholtz, Bonnie Pittinger, Joyce Black, Mark Boone, Matthew Shatzer and Shawn Stewart; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
