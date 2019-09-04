Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald May. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Barnabas Episcopal Church 13135 Forsythe Rd Sykesville , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Donald J. May, age 82 of Sykesville, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Copper Ridge, Sykesville, MD after a long illness. Born, May 28, 1937 in New York City, NY to Thomas J. and Lillian M. May, he grew up in Albany, NY and attended Albany High School where he was chosen "King of Smiles." He was an Eagle Scout and served in the Army. Don graduated in 1959 from Union College, Schenectady, NY, and in 1964 with a J.D. from University of Baltimore, Baltimore, MD. For forty years he practiced family law in Ellicott City, MD. Don was a member of the local Master's Swim team for 20 years. He was honored in 1995 by Union College Alumni for his outstanding work as a fundraiser for the Class of '59. Don was a faithful member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Sykesville, MD. He was an avid lover of classical music, boating, and enjoyed studying American History. In the interest of science, he donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 13135 Forsythe Rd, Sykesville, MD.

