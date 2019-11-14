Donald Ray Michael, 81, of Westminster, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Carroll Hospital. Born September 5, 1938 in Pleasant Valley, he was the son of the late Melvin Michael and Mary Ann Leatherwood. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy June Michael who died on January 15, 2019. Before retiring he worked at William F. Myers & Son for 26 years and for Hahn's for 10 years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Ann Lescalleet. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with his pastor Rev. Kevin Clementson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD 21157.

