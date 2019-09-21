Donald A. Muller, 84, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lookabout Manor after an extended illness. Born on December 24, 1934 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Charles Muller and Lula Yingling Muller. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen Blank Muller. Before retiring he worked at Schaeffer Lumber Company for over 40 years. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, and he loved hunting and spending time outdoors. Besides his wife he is survived by 4 daughters Peggy L. Vincent and husband Thomas of Hanover, PA., Shelby A. Taylor and husband Wayne of Westminster, Donna M. Strevig and husband Terry of Salisbury, and Desira Lee Doyle Ohler and Fiancé Brett Palmer of Littlestown, PA; sister Virginia Daisy Rudisill of Westminster; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Casey Thomas Doyle, son-in-law Michael Doyle, and brothers Charles Muller, Jr., Kenneth R. Muller, and Roland L. Muller, and a sister Edna J. Barnes. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Garry Schaeffer officiating. Interment will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at alz.org/donate, or to Lookabout Manor at 1510 Stone Road, Westminster, MD. 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 21, 2019