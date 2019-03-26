Carroll County Times Obituaries
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Donald Myers Obituary
Donald Lee Myers, 70, of Finksburg, MD died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Westminster Healthcare Center in Westminster, MD. Born May 12, 1948 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Leverne and Ruby (Thomas) Myers. Don worked in security for various local companies. He was a patriot and a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed doing yardwork, taking care of his cars, listening to Country music, watching wrestling and spending time with his family. Surviving are his daughter, Kelly Myers of Westminster; sister, Ruth Ferrell of Ellicott City; grandchildren, Demetrian, Tyrin, Skyler and Atira; great-granddaughter, Katee-Lyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gordon Hill and sisters, Betty Sidor and Gloria Mixter. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD with Funeral Celebrant John Morrill officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to , VARO Federal Building, Room 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 26, 2019
