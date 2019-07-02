Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ramsburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald N. Ramsburg


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald N. Ramsburg Obituary
Donald Nelson Ramsburg, 59, died at his home in Woodbine Saturday, June 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Bourne. He was born February 29, 1960, in Baltimore, MD the son of Donald Carl Ramsburg and Anne Marie Ramsburg (nee Migan) Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music, and working in his garden. Don also spent much of his time caring for his late wife and helping his friends. Don was also incredibly passionate about helping the environment. He was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend He is survived by his son Donald "Donny" Carl Ramsburg, II, and sister Kimberly Coakley and husband Mark, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment to follow Lake View Memorial Park. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now