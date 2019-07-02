Donald Nelson Ramsburg, 59, died at his home in Woodbine Saturday, June 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Bourne. He was born February 29, 1960, in Baltimore, MD the son of Donald Carl Ramsburg and Anne Marie Ramsburg (nee Migan) Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music, and working in his garden. Don also spent much of his time caring for his late wife and helping his friends. Don was also incredibly passionate about helping the environment. He was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend He is survived by his son Donald "Donny" Carl Ramsburg, II, and sister Kimberly Coakley and husband Mark, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment to follow Lake View Memorial Park. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on July 2, 2019