I knew that Donald was the one for Joan before she did. I actually convinced her to call him to reconnect after her time away at college. The rest is history. They created a wonderful, warm family that will continue to thrive because of the attention that Joan and Don put into all relationships. The have helped so many of us through losses and I hope that we can all support his family in their time of grief. Here's to a wonderful man and a life well led.

Sharon Wilt Fratta

Family