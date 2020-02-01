Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lee Phillips Sr., age 85, of Union Bridge, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness. Born August 3, 1934 in Elkins, WV, he was the son of the late Leo Ray Phillips and Nina Paugh Phillips. He was the husband of Rose Marie Phillips who died in 2010. Donald attended the Uniontown Bible Church. He retired from American Can Co., Baltimore and was then employed for 10 years at McGregor Printing, Westminster. He enjoyed Ravens football, gardening, listening to bluegrass and country music, watching old Western movies and wrestling on television and spending time and playing with his grandchildren. Surviving are children, Donald L. Phillips Jr. and wife Leslie of Westminster, Susan K. Buffington and Mac Parrish of Union Bridge and Michael D. Phillips of Keymar; 5 grandchildren, April Bowling, Andrew Phillips, Ashlee Buffington, Alec Schapiro and Davey Buffington Jr.; 4 great grandchildren, Keegan, Kolten and Kassidy Bowling and Noah David Allen and a sister, Bernice Burns of Joppa, MD. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amanda Stevens in 2010 and brother-in-law, Bill Burns. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, with Pastors Frank Taylor and Mark Anderes, of Uniontown Bible Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 2. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to , 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

