Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. "Don" Buchanan


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. "Don" Buchanan Obituary
Donald R. "Don" Buchanan, 71 of Sykesville, MD passed away on April 7, 2020 at his home. He was born May 5, 1948, in Redding, PA. the son of the late Wallace R. "Buck" Buchanan and the late Oma Lucille "Lucy" Buchanan (nee Segers). He worked for many years as a Mechanical Designer for Ellicott Dredges. Don was passionate about riding and building Motorcycles and he enjoyed gardening and was an avid competitive Black powder marksman. He loved his family and family gatherings and taking care of his parents so that they could pass away at home. He was the devoted uncle of 5 nieces. Loving brother of Keith Buchanan & wife Bonnie of Westminster, MD and Nancy Moore of Keedysville, MD. Devoted uncle of Ginny Mills & husband Mike, Laurie Cooper & husband Peter, Julie Harwood & husband Scott, Aimee Buchanan-Lopez & husband Juan Pablo and Samantha Miller & husband Tom. Also survived by his 17 beloved grand nieces & nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now