Donald R. "Don" Buchanan, 71 of Sykesville, MD passed away on April 7, 2020 at his home. He was born May 5, 1948, in Redding, PA. the son of the late Wallace R. "Buck" Buchanan and the late Oma Lucille "Lucy" Buchanan (nee Segers). He worked for many years as a Mechanical Designer for Ellicott Dredges. Don was passionate about riding and building Motorcycles and he enjoyed gardening and was an avid competitive Black powder marksman. He loved his family and family gatherings and taking care of his parents so that they could pass away at home. He was the devoted uncle of 5 nieces. Loving brother of Keith Buchanan & wife Bonnie of Westminster, MD and Nancy Moore of Keedysville, MD. Devoted uncle of Ginny Mills & husband Mike, Laurie Cooper & husband Peter, Julie Harwood & husband Scott, Aimee Buchanan-Lopez & husband Juan Pablo and Samantha Miller & husband Tom. Also survived by his 17 beloved grand nieces & nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 12, 2020