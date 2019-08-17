Donald "Donnie" Eugene Smith, III, 47, of Westminster, died on August 14, 2019, at the Dove House. He was born on August 11, 1972 in Baltimore. He is survived by his wife Michele Martin Smith, his father Donald Eugene Smith, Jr. and wife Missy Langrill of Glen Arm, and his mother Teresa Moody Walker of Columbia. Donnie was employed at Smith Brothers Construction as a master carpenter. He enjoyed music, concerts, riding dirt bikes, and visiting Tilghman Island. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter Michaela Ashleigh Smith and Vince Saurusaitis of Glen Rock, PA., son Jacob Donald Smith of Westminster, sister Paula Ann Babcock and husband Scott of Mount Airy, niece Claire Babcock, nephews Ethan & Connor Babcock, and companion Shelby Selby. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 895 Leidy Road, Westminster. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 17, 2019