Donald Stansbury
1933 - 2020
Donald R. Stansbury, 87, formerly of Westminster, MD, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. He and his wife, Shirley, had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in January of this year. Donald was born on January 24, 1933 in Uniontown, Maryland. He was a son of the late Charles Stansbury and Clara Hahn Stansbury. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the United States Army. Following his service, he worked at Farmer's Supply Co. and later at Beacon Steel, both in Westminster, MD. He was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran church in Uniontown, where he was the sexton and sang in the choir. In recent years, he had become a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church in Silver Run. Surviving in addition to his wife Shirley, are his son Jeffrey Stansbury, of Dillsburg, PA, his daughter Teresa Rippeon, of Westminster, MD, his six grandchildren, Janae Bender, Jeremy Stansbury, Jason Stansbury, Ryan Rippeon, Elena Rippeon, and Patrick Rippeon, and one great-grandchild, William Bender. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Stansbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Mary's Lutheran Church, 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
