Donald Gene "Donnie" Stroup, 73, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Vicki Stroup, his wife of 43 years. Born on June 24, 1946, in Takoma Park, MD, he was the son of the late Thurl E. and Martha Blair Stroup. Donnie served as a Sergeant in the US Marines during the Vietnam War from 1965-1968. He worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, working in White Oak, Quantico and Annapolis. Donnie began his career as a firefighter, he then transfered to transportation department and retired in 1999 as a planner estimator heavy mobile equipment crane inspector. He was a member of the Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department serving as a Captain as well as the Mt. Airy Isaac Walton League and the VFW. Donnie enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and riding on his golf cart. He collected Lionel trains, Chevrolet cars and Stihl chainsaws. Donnie had a warm and caring personality and was loved by all. Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Kasey Wootton and husband Tom, Kari Colson and husband Donny and Kevin Stroup all of Mt. Airy; six grandchildren: Teagan, Ava, Reese, Josie, Ashton and RaeLynn; a sister, Rebecca Oyhus and husband Jon of Frederick as well as several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews, and many close neighbors and friends. Donnie was preceded in death by his twin brother, William Stroup and his in-laws: Wade and Liz Sheriff. A celebration of Donnie's life will take place on Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 1402 N. Main Street. Mt. Airy with Rev. Gil Brown officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Maryland Patriot Guard, PO Box 208, Westminster, MD 21158, which is a non profit organization that ensures dignity and respect at military services honoring Veterans. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 5, 2020