Donald W. Fulton, of Sykesville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Copper Ridge in Sykesville. He was the son of the late Ward Alexander Fulton and the late Jennie Manilla Coleman Fulton. He was predeceased by his first wife Norma E. Keech Fulton and by his second wife Dorothy Long Fulton. Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on a submarine during WWII and on an aircraft carrier during the Korea War. He was a corporate tax attorney for many years and was very active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary during his retirement. Surviving are daughters Susan Fulton and her husband Alan Burrows, and Ellen Fulton and her husband Stephen Mark Ulissi, sons Stephen Fulton and his wife Karen, and Michael Fulton and his wife Eleanor, and grandchildren Zachary and Sebastian Ulissi, Savannah and Grace Fulton, and Patrick and Leyland Fulton. Graveside service and interment will be held privately at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairhaven Resident's Assistance Fund and mailed to Fairhaven, (ATTN: Nancy-Resident's Assistance Fund), 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784.



