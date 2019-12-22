Donald Wayson Martin, 91 died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, December 20, 2019. Born November 29, 1928 in Beckleysville, MD, he was the son of the late B. Edwin and Nettie Virginia (McComas) Martin. He was the husband of 66 years to Phoebe (Armacost) Martin. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 - 1952. He served in the 17th Infantry in Korea. He was an active member of the Living Hope Baptist Church in Reisterstown, MD. He was a member of the American Legion Post 200 in Hampstead, MD. Donald worked at Alexander Smith Carpet Company in the cut-order department. He took a three year Builders and Architectural course at Chicago Vo Tech and was a carpenter and worked for several contractors. He built several houses within the community. After retiring in 1995, he did carpenter work in his shop at home. Donald loved working with wood, hunting, gardening and most of all being with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Linda L. Wentz of Hanover, PA; grandchildren Ashley Muller and spouse Carl Muller of Springfield, NE, Benjamin Adams and spouse Jessica Adams of Hanover PA; step grandchildren Keith Wentz of Westminster, MD and Karen Davidson and spouse Tom Davidson of Millers, MD. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren and 1 step great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by son-in-law Maurice Wentz, sisters Ruth Hare, Holise Hale and brothers Paul Martin, Silas Martin and Amos Martin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Living Hope Baptist Church, 14450 Hanover Pike, PO Box 10, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment will follow in Forest Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Living Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 10, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences to www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 22, 2019