Donald Richard Zauche, 88, of Westminster, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Carroll Hospital. Born on December 14, 1931 in Dalton, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Royal and Beatrice Zauche. He was the loving husband to Marcella K. Zauche for 35 wonderful years. Donald was an athlete and an avid sports fan. He served in the army and then earned his undergraduate degree from Western Maryland College on the GI bill. He taught high school English in Carroll County Public Schools. He earned his graduate degree from Northwestern University and returned to Westminster to teach German at Western Maryland College. He especially enjoyed traveling to Germany with his students during the January term, and enjoyed travelling with his wife. He served as a professor and Foreign Language department chair, retiring in 1989. Donald was a national expert on Greek and Roman ancient coins. He bought, sold and collected coins and artifacts from the Roman and Byzantine era. Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter Debbie Finch, son David Zauche; grandchildren Sean Finch, Cole Finch, Ian Finch and Conor Finch; step-children Dino Liebro, Donna Daniels and Marcella Sherrell. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157, with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Contributions can be made to Church of the Open Door. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 31, 2019