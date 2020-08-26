Donna Marie Siewierski Chicuto, 62, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Donna was the cherished wife of James Vincent Chicuto with whom she had recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. Donna, the loving daughter of the late Vivian Jones Siewierski, was born in Baltimore on September 4, 1957. She worked in the accounting field and retired from Bare Truck Center in 2019. In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her children Kristina Capo of Hampstead, Kerry Kmetz and her husband Joseph of Westminster, and Tony Chicuto of Arbutus. She leaves a brother, Raymond John Siewierski, Jr. of Colorado and a sister, Debra Ann Hoehn and husband Frederick John Hoehn, Jr of Baltimore. Donna will also be greatly missed by her four grandchildren, MacKenzie, Cameron, Macie, and Colt and by many loving nieces and nephews. Donna loved all dogs, especially her "Jersey Girl". She enjoyed being at the beach, spending time with her fellow Ta-Ta's, and was known for her selflessness and her heart of gold. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family. For information about a Celebration of Donna's life, you may contact dchicuto@outlook.com Cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster, MD. If desired, donations in Donna's memory may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of one's choice
.