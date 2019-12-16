Carroll County Times Obituaries
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keysville Lutheran Church
7301 Keysville Rd.
Keymar, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keysville Lutheran Church
7301 Keysville Rd.
Keymar, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keysville Lutheran Church
7301 Keysville Rd.
Keymar, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Keysville Lutheran Church
7301 Keysville Rd.
Keymar, MD
View Map
Donna Dell (Taylor) Roop


1940 - 2019
Donna Dell (Taylor) Roop Obituary
Donna Dell (Taylor) Roop, 79, of Keymar, Maryland died of natural causes on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Hanover, PA. Born March 3, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Ward Taylor and Minnie Irene (Shockey) Taylor. Married on September 8, 1963 at Keysville Lutheran Church she was the wife of 52 years to the late Paul D. Roop who predeceased her in 2015. Donna graduated in 1958 from Smithsburg High School and was honored to be chosen Ms. King Korn of Chambersburg, PA (1959) and Ms. Capital Yacht Club (1962). Following school she went on to work for the United Telephone Co. and later Potomic Edison. She retired in 2011 after 23 years with Carroll County Public Schools, working at Francis Scott Key High School as a health aid and main office receptionist. Donna was a long time member of Keysville Lutheran Church where she served as Acolyte chair, Altar guild and communion chair, and Treasurer for the Lutheran Church Women. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Duke basketball fan, and loved animals of all kinds. Surviving are daughter, Nicole P. Roop and her partner, Rob Pennington of Littlestown, PA; son, Christian D. Roop and wife Angela of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Ashton and Taylor; sisters, Patricia Ann Swain and husband Richard, and Bonnie Ward McKenrick and husband Donald both of Hagerstown; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Keysville Lutheran Church, 7301 Keysville Rd., Keymar, MD with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. and Rev. John Largen co-officiating. Burial will follow at Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd., Waynesboro, PA 17268. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 16, 2019
