On Monday, October 7, 2019, Donna E. Duvall, 82, of Westminster, passed away at home. Born on April 18, 1937 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Herman & Pauline (Case) Muellenschlader. She was the wife of the late Raymond Ralph Duvall who passed away January 26, 1986. Before retiring, she was a sales administrator for Elite Spice Company. She was a member of the American Legion in Reisterstown. She is survived by her daughter Linda Lee Ingram, son Timothy Duvall (Linette) ; step-children Raymond B. Duvall, Richard Duvall and Patricia Duvall; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild & 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son David A. Duvall (Deborah), siblings; John Muellenschlader, Gerald "Jerry" Muellenschlader, JoAnne Perrier & step- child Mary Jean Duvall. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, Maryland 21157. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 20, 2019