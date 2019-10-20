Donna Duvall (1937 - 2019)
Obituary
On Monday, October 7, 2019, Donna E. Duvall, 82, of Westminster, passed away at home. Born on April 18, 1937 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Herman & Pauline (Case) Muellenschlader. She was the wife of the late Raymond Ralph Duvall who passed away January 26, 1986. Before retiring, she was a sales administrator for Elite Spice Company. She was a member of the American Legion in Reisterstown. She is survived by her daughter Linda Lee Ingram, son Timothy Duvall (Linette) ; step-children Raymond B. Duvall, Richard Duvall and Patricia Duvall; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild & 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son David A. Duvall (Deborah), siblings; John Muellenschlader, Gerald "Jerry" Muellenschlader, JoAnne Perrier & step- child Mary Jean Duvall. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, Maryland 21157. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 20, 2019
