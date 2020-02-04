Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Crosswind Church 640 Lucabaugh Mill Rd. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Crosswind Church 640 Lucabaugh Mill Rd. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Mae Evans Miller Reynolds went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 31, 2020. Born, March 31, 1940, to James Theron Evans and Zelma Gray Bobbitt, in Oak Hill, WV. She spoke often of her beloved hometown, Union, WV, and her cherished childhood memories at her mother's restaurant. Donna is survived by her first husband William W Miller of Sinks Grove, WV and their four children; D. Shanne Miller, wife Elizabeth; Tamera L Minnich, husband Timothy; Shannon W Miller, Annetta; and Sheila G Miller. Grandchildren: Sirus, Sarah, Kimberly, Dakota, Rachel and Brianna. Great Grandchildren: Colton, Dallas, Ruby, baby Miller and Parker. Donna had so much love for children that she also fostered many babies while raising her own children. She touched many lives with her love of Jesus and family. Donna is also survived by her second husband, Trent R. Reynolds. They enjoyed 27 years of marriage, attending Church together, watching baseball and football, crocheting, attending karaoke and going to the carnivals to listen to music. Donna enjoyed Trent's cooking. Trent and Donna enjoyed holidays with family and Trent was there for Donna when she could no longer care for herself and was by her side each day until she passed. Friends are invited to share Reflection and Remembrances from 2-5pm and Celebration of Life beginning at 6pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Crosswind Church, 640 Lucabaugh Mill Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.

