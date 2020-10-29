1/1
Donna Hoover
1954 - 2020
Donna Elizabeth Hoover, 65, of Dover, PA and formerly of Hampstead, MD passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born December 20, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Dorothy (Ruby) Seyfer. She was the wife of Charles Franklin Hoover. She had worked as a cook and bartender in several local bars and restaurants over the years. She was passionate about cooking and caring for her family and friends. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Bookhultz; son and daughter-in-law, Eric Michael and Julie Godwin; seven granddaughters, Meagan Elizabeth Bookhultz, Kylie Godwin, Mckayla Godwin, Peyton Godwin, Braelynn Godwin, Marissa Godwin, Kierstin Foltz; three grandsons, Mason Bookhultz, Michael Godwin, Cade Godwin; sister, Janet Gilbert; and niece and nephew, Kristin and Chris Merrill. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, where a funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. during the evening visitation, with Mr. Thomas Gephardt officiating.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
