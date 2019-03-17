Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna K. Pascucci. View Sign

Donna Kay Pascucci passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on March 13, 2019 at the age of 81. Donna, daughter of the late Robert and Jessie Gerlach Beader was born November 17, 1937 in Clifton Springs, New York. She was a graduate of State University of New York at Geneseo and the Buffalo State College where she received degrees in Elementary Education and Library Science. In her early career, Donna taught at Harris Hill Elementary School in Clarence, New York. She later served as the public librarian at the Waterloo Library and went on to serve as the Waterloo Senior High school librarian from 1974 until her retirement in 1993. In August of 1960, Donna married Edward R. Pascucci, and the two enjoyed forty-four years of marriage before he passed away in 2004. Donna was an active member of the Jaycees Leadership and Service Organization and the Catholic Church. In her retirement, she and Edward frequently traveled throughout the Eastern United States and Midwest. In addition to regular visits with their family, Williamsburg, Virginia and the Berkshire Mountains were favorite vacation destinations. It was important to Donna to give back to others. Donna made significant contributions to the Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired by transcribing books into Braille. Donna was active in her local Catholic parish supporting the church and hand-making rosaries for our active duty military personnel. She also was the co-author of The History of Waterloo.Donna is survived by her children Mary Pascucci Matychak of Miami, Florida; Anne Wooleyhand (husband Eric) of Eldersburg, Maryland; and Michael Pascucci (wife Diana) of Hampton, Virginia. Donna took great pride in her grandchildren Hannah Pascucci, Jessica Wooleyhand and Bridget Wooleyhand. Donna is also survived by her sister, Joyce Beader Crooks of Rapid City, South Dakota.A celebration of Donna's life will be held at 10:00am on March 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Eldersburg, Maryland. Burial will be at East Newark Cemetery in Newark, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory to or Gilchrist Hospice would be welcomed.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.