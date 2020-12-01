1/
Donna L. Minnich, 74, a lifelong resident of Manchester, died Sunday after battling kidney failure and cancer. She was the daughter of the late M. Dean and Doris Minnich, and grew up and eventually owned the home they built. She is survived by her brother, Dean L. Minnich, and her sister-in-law, Pat, of Westminster; two nephews, Chad Minnich of Ellicott City and Brian Minnich of Eldersburg, and their families, and a number of cousins. She also leaves behind what she always called her chosen family of friends. She identified with them and their children as their unofficial aunt, and she was known for her generosity, strong opinions and colorful personality. She remained in touch with friends and cousins from Alabama to Ohio all her life, and preferred socializing over the telephone, instead of social media. After graduating from North Carroll High School in 1964, she worked for many years at Manchester Pharmacy. For most of her life, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, first in Reisterstown, and then in Manchester until her retirement. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester. Funeral services will be private, and are in the care of ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A, Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
