Donna Louise Kent
1945 - 2020
Donna Louise Kent 75, formerly of Manchester, MD passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mrs. Kent was born in Hampstead, MD on October 17, 1945 to the late Dorothy Hundertmark and Kimber Hann. She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years Richard just this year in May, her daughter Amanda Kent, and brothers David "Tadpole" Hundertmark and Johnny Hundertmark. Mrs. Kent graduated from North Carroll High school in 1963 where she was Captain of the cheerleading squad. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a former council president and Stephen Minister for both. Several years ago, she was the Vice President of the Synod Council for the Delaware/Maryland Synod. Donna had served on the board at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Donna was also in charge of the Carroll County Food Bank until her health declined. Mrs. Kent is survived by her daughters: Vickie and husband Jeff Beard of Manchester, MD and Wendi and husband Chris Nichols of Myrtle Beach, SC, 5 grandchildren: Aimee Nichols and friend Nick of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kristina and husband Troy Maffei of Hampstead, MD, Joshua and wife Kaitlyn Nichols of Beulaville, NC, Karli and Kelsi Beard both of Manchester, MD, 5 great grandchildren: Lorenzo, Emilia, Jayden, Adalee and Alicia, her dog and special companion: Lady, and a very special caretaker Michael Holloway of Conway, SC. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Myrtle Beach Brittany, Ellie and Pricilla. The family will have a graveside service for both Donna and Richard at New Lutheran Cemetery on December 13, 2020 at 11 AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Lutheran Cemetery
