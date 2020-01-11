Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Sellman. View Sign Service Information Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium 2506 Concord Pike Wilmington , DE 19803 (302)-478-7100 Memorial service 1:00 PM Westminster United Methodist Church 165 E. Main St. Westminster, , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Mercedes Sellman, 94, originally of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Tues. January 7, 2020 in Seasons Hospice and Palliative Unit, Christiana Care, Newark, Delaware. She had been lived the last three years at Brookdale Sr. Living Hockessin, DE to be near family. Born 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter to the late G. Wilmer and Marian Mercedes DuVall Wilhelm. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Russell Armstrong Sellman; brother and sister-in-law Robert Emerson and Leona DuVall; half-sisters Ellen Poole and Ruth Fritz; cousin Thelma Coleman and niece Nancy Shoemaker (a frequent theater companion). A 1941 graduate of Westminster High School, Donna completed her BA in 1945 at the former Western Maryland College – now known as McDaniel College. Upon graduation, she was assigned as the first full-time physical education teacher for girls in Carroll County. During her 23 years teaching and coaching all interscholastic sports, she took pride introducing lifetime sports to those desiring to participate at the recreational level, as well as developing an intramural program, coaching cheerleading and varsity teams. She coached six State Championship teams in basketball, fieldball, and volleyball - also introduced field hockey to Carroll County, also winning at the championship level. Extending her formal education, she completed her MA in 1950 at Columbia University with other post graduate studies at Nova University. She extended her leadership in 1968 to become an Assistant Principal at Westminster High School. After 12 years, she retired from the Carroll County School system and was named as Director of Alumni Affairs for McDaniel College, a post held until fully retiring as Director of Alumni Affairs Emerita in 2000. For her contributions and prominence in the field of athletics, she was inducted into the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, and then again in 2009 to the McDaniel College Sports Hall of Fame. She was a member of numerous professional education associations, was a past president of American Association of University Women, Phi Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Gamma, and served on the board of Union National Bank. Outside of her professional career, she enjoyed traveling: family trips throughout the US, Canada, and her favorite, Aruba, cruising by ship with Russell, and shepherding countless trips (here and abroad) for McDaniel alumni excursions. She and Russell were also well known to "trip the light fantastic" with their love of dancing. She was an active and dedicated member of the Westminster United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and serving on various committees. She loved the theater, with frequent excursions to the Morris Mechanic and Hippodrome theaters in Baltimore. She was an avid bridge player throughout her life, especially so when residing at Carroll Lutheran Village. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Maura Mercedes Walther (Christopher R.) of Wilmington, DE; son and daughter-in-law, R. Thomas Sellman (Constance B.) of Honeoye Falls, NY; grandchildren Arwen E. Sheridan-McNamara (Adrian) Arlington, VA, Joseph A. Sheridan of Wilmington, DE, Justin Thomas and Madison Rae Sellman (South Windsor, CT and Honeoye Falls, NY, respectively) and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 pm, Sat. February 1, 2020, at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster, MD 21157. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either: Westminster United Methodist Church, or Season's Hospice Foundation, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. For online condolences, please visit

