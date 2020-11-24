1/1
Donna Schrauder
Donna J. Schrauder, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Dove House. Born May 9, 1941 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. Gaver and Elsie Amelia Morrison Gaver. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and the many animals she had throughout the years. Donna was predeceased by her parents and her twin sister Deanna Gaver. She is survived by her sons, Gregory Palmer and his wife, Wendy, of Finksburg, Todd Palmer and his wife, Ginger, of Westminster, her daughter, Collene Palmer, of Westminster, and beloved grandchildren Taylor and Kennedy. Services will be private.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
