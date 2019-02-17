Donna Schwendeman

Donna Lynne Schwendeman, 64, of Fenwick Island, DE passed away on February 14, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at the Eline Funeral Home - 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Friday, prior to the service, from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm. To view extended obituary and leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 17, 2019
