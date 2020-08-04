Donna Tolle

1/1
Donna Marie (Philip) Tolle, 69, of Hanover, PA, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Dove House. Born September 19, 1950 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugenia and John Philip. She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Charles Tolle. She worked as an RN and also enjoyed clerical work. She enjoyed sewing. Besides her husband she is survived by sons Chip Tolle and wife Tonya of Westminster and Bryan Tolle and wife Allie of Valdez, Alaska; grandchildren Wesley, Morgan and R.J. Also survived by 5 brothers and a sister. She was predeceased by 3 brothers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Private services will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

