Doreen Virginia Allgaier, 86, of Upperco, passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019 at her daughter's house in Upperco. Born April 14, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Brown) Rowan. She enjoyed dancing and taught country line dancing. She also loved to rollerskate and was a wonderful cook. She loved her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Daralet Glisson (David) of Hampstead, Cindy Armacost (Jeff) of Upperco, Richard Allgaier, Jr. (Kathy) of Owings Mills, Sherry Toase (John) of Kenthurst NSW Australia, Philip Allgaier (LeAnne) of Reisterstown and Julie Hviding (Lars) of Westminster. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm and 7-9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. Services will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Dove House Hospice 292 Stoner Ave Westminster, MD 21157.

