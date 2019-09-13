Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Decker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Mae Decker, age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home in Deltona Florida. Doris was born in Baltimore, Md. She attended Eastern High School and was married to John Clayton Decker at Boundry Methodist Church in Baltimore City. She and her husband were residents of Carroll County for 40 years. She was a loving mother and homemaker to three children, Barbara Sue, Clayton Scott and Julia Ann. Her greatest joys in life, in no particular order, were her grandchildren, her books and her colorful collection of purses. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, John, and her daughter, Barbara Sue Hooper. She is survived by her son, Clayton Scott Decker and her daughter, Julia Ann Decker Umpleby, daughter-in-law, Mary Decker and sons-in-law, Dale Umpleby and Donald Hooper. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jim Hooper, Eric Hooper, Holly Decker, Clayton Scott Decker Jr., Joshua Umpleby, Barbara Sue Umpleby and 5 great-grandchildren. The Decker family would like to extend our gratitude to the AdventHealth hospice for our mother's care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to AdventHealth Home Care East Florida, 770 West Granada Blvd, Suite 304, Ormond Beach Fl 21174.

