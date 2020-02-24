Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Harry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Doris Lorraine Harry nee Hesterburg died peacefully at Carroll Lutheran Village on February 21, 2020 in Westminster, MD at the age of 99. She was the wife of the late Charles K. Harry who passed away in 1991 and mother to Marvin Harry or died in 2006. Doris has been a resident at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster since 1990. She was an avid volunteer and oldest member of her home church, Lansdowne United Methodist, before moving to Carroll Lutheran Village. While at the Village, she has received many accolades for her volunteer hours with Friends of the Village, working in the gift shop, and serving as a choir member. She is survived by her son Dwight Harry and wife Aleta of Finksburg, MD, and daughter-in-law Ann Harry of Pasadena, MD. She is also survived by grandchildren Travis Harry and wife Susan, Brett Harry, Linda Rafferty and husband Sean of Woodsboro, MD, and Michael Harry and wife Maria of Raleigh, NC. She was blessed with great-grandchildren Kathryn and Erin Rafferty, Kathleen and Laura Harry, and Jordan and Megan Harry. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund at 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

