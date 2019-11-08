Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Helen Nichsolson. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Helen Nicholson, 94, of Littlestown, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 11, 1925 in Motters Station, Frederick she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Moore) Davis. She was the cherished wife of the late Harry Nicholson, her husband of 55 years, who predeceased her September 25, 1999. Doris was a devoted homemaker and dedicated herself to raising her children and helping with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. A woman of strong faith, she was a member for 48 years at Uniontown Bible Church. She loved the time spent with her family, especially tea luncheons and picnics with her daughter, riding with her son on his motorcycle, playing games with her grandchildren, and camping trips. Doris also enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing cards, and attending bible study. Surviving her are children and their spouses Judy and Tony Hodge of Gettysburg; and LeRoy and Sharon Nicholson of Littlestown; daughters-in-law Cheryl Nicholson and Phyllis Nicholson; brother Charles Davis of Ocean City; grandchildren Denise Miller, Donna Hodge, Charles Nicholson, Jr., Harry Nicholson II, Phillip Nicholson; step-grandchildren Richard Harris, Michael Harris, Aissa Vesely, Jennifer LaTorre; great-grandchildren Tiffany Thomas, Richard Miller, Melissa Thomas, Ashley Hodge, Camden Nicholson; 9 step-great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren Remington and Nate. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by sons Ronald Nicholson and Charles Nicholson; sister Betty Burns; and brother Elmer Davis. The family will welcome friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at

