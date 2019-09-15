Doris Jean Elizabeth Hartman, 76, of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully Friday Sept. 13, 2019 at the Westminster Healthcare Center in Westminster, MD. Born July 27, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the wife of the late William Wesley Hartman, Jr. Doris enjoyed her cats and loved taking care of stray animals, from babies and injured, back to health. She also enjoyed working in the family greenhouse. She is survived by her sons; William E. Hartman of Hagerstown, MD and Kenneth L. Hartman of Hampstead, MD, brother in law and companion Ronald Hartman of Manchester, MD. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Monday from 7-9pm. where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am. Interment will follow in Manchester Baptist Church Cemetery, Manchester, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 15, 2019