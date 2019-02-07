Doris Jane Hartman, age 83 of Windsor Mill, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Inspirations Assisted Living in Westminster. Born March 27, 1935 in Hebbville, MD, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Edith Kuntz Poole. She was the wife of Dwight E. Hartman, Jr., of Windsor Mill, her husband of 64 years. Doris had retired from Baltimore County General Hospital, now known as Northwest Hospital Center in Randallstown where she had been the Director of Admissions. She was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Hebbville. She loved traveling with family and friends and especially enjoyed the beach. Surviving in addition to her husband are son Mark E. Hartman and his wife Sherry, daughters Linda C. Adamson and her husband Scott, Terri Hartman, and Donna Evans and her husband Kevin, sister Grace Schissler and her husband Paul, and grandchildren Steven and Nathan Adamson, Amanda, Becca and Neil Hartman, and Meghan, Alissa, and Shane Evans. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 12 noon until the start of services.Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 7509 Windsor Mill Rd., Windsor Mill, MD 21244. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary