Doris Jeniel Finney, 90, of Hampstead, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. Born July 11, 1928 in Catonsville, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edna (Davis) Hardee. Twice married, she was predeceased by husbands David K. Wade and George P. Finney. She was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church, the Women's Club and The Camper's Club. She had been a member of ESA Sorority and had been an assistant Girl Scout Leader. Surviving are sons, Douglas Wade of Sedona, AZ and Dean Wade of Granite Falls, WA; daughters, Denise Philip of Baltimore and Dawn Fredson of Valparaiso, IN. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson and 1 brother and 1 sister. She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Heroux, a granddaughter, April Krantz and a great grandson, Christopher Sturgill. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, 1:00 pm at St. John's United Methodist Church, 1205 N. Main St., Hampstead with Rev. Dr. Melissa Rudolph officiating. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 1393 Progress Way, #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784; or to St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 185, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements entrusted to Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

