Doris Kuhn
1930 - 2020
Doris J. Kuhn, 90, of Hanover, PA passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Born July 8, 1930 in Hollidaysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Porta) Croyle. She was the wife of the late Leo Francis Kuhn, who died in 1995. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Kuhn had worked as a secretary for Proctor & Gamble. She was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover, where she volunteered in the thrift shop. Surviving are her daughter, Kamala Jones of Hampstead; sons, Bryce Kuhn of Upperco and Ty F. Kuhn of Hanover; grandchildren, Brendan Kuhn, Spencer Kuhn, Ian Kuhn, Collin Kuhn, and Brylee Jones; and great-granddaughters, Mara Kuhn and Elizabeth Kuhn. She was predeceased by daughter, Karen Kuhn; brother, Joseph Croyle, Jr.; and sister, Martha Criste. Services will be private. Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - MD Chapter, 10155 York Road, Suite 101, Cockeysville, MD 21030.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
