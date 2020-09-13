1/1
Doris L. Condon
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Loraine Condon, 79, of Woodbine, MD passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief, yet courageous, battle with lung cancer. She was born on August 30, 1941 to the late Harlen Snow and the late Gladys Snow (nee Harrison) and raised by her grandmother, the late Edna Mae Harrison. A mother to the late JoAnn Marie Condon-Aquino and Francis Alvin Condon (Kathy) and also a wife to the late Arthur Alvin Condon. A loving grandmother and called "Nanny" by Amanda Condon Cumberland (Travis) and Carrie Elizabeth Condon. Also, a great grandmother to Reagan Marie Cumberland. She is also survived by cousin Shirley Dubbert. Doris was known to many in the area as "the flower lady". She could always be found in the greenhouses during the Spring lending a helping hand to many who stopped in to get flowers and vegetable plants from a family business that her daughter started more than 30 years ago. If she didn't have her hands in the dirt, you could find her all cleaned up and ready to go out with friends as she enjoyed playing bingo and heading to the casino. Services will be private. The family of Doris would like to gather to celebrate her life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the care of Morgan Chapel Cemetery 3001 Flag Marsh Road Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved