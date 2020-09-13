Doris Loraine Condon, 79, of Woodbine, MD passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief, yet courageous, battle with lung cancer. She was born on August 30, 1941 to the late Harlen Snow and the late Gladys Snow (nee Harrison) and raised by her grandmother, the late Edna Mae Harrison. A mother to the late JoAnn Marie Condon-Aquino and Francis Alvin Condon (Kathy) and also a wife to the late Arthur Alvin Condon. A loving grandmother and called "Nanny" by Amanda Condon Cumberland (Travis) and Carrie Elizabeth Condon. Also, a great grandmother to Reagan Marie Cumberland. She is also survived by cousin Shirley Dubbert. Doris was known to many in the area as "the flower lady". She could always be found in the greenhouses during the Spring lending a helping hand to many who stopped in to get flowers and vegetable plants from a family business that her daughter started more than 30 years ago. If she didn't have her hands in the dirt, you could find her all cleaned up and ready to go out with friends as she enjoyed playing bingo and heading to the casino. Services will be private. The family of Doris would like to gather to celebrate her life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the care of Morgan Chapel Cemetery 3001 Flag Marsh Road Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.