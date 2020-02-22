|
Doris Lillian Derrenberger, age 95 of Westminster, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Powerback Rehabilitation in Lutherville. Born July 19, 1924 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Anna L. Kraft Fischer. She was the wife of the late Edwin M. Derrenberger, Jr. Doris had been a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of Church of the Open Door in Westminster. Surviving are her sons Edwin M. Derrenberger, III and his wife Gina of Sykesville, and Robert Paul Derrenberger and his wife Carla of Aiken, SC, brothers Harry Paul Fischer, Robert W. Fischer, and Louis M. Fischer, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Entombment in Druid Ridge Mausoleum, Pikesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 22, 2020