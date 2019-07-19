Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Resources
Doris L. Haugh


1939 - 2019
Doris L. Haugh Obituary
Doris Lucille Haugh (nee Harrison), 79, of Woodbine passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born September 7, 1939 in Woodbine, MD the daughter of the late Ira Melvin Harrison and the late Mildred Harrison (nee Brightwell). She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Haugh. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and coffee. Surviving in addition to her husband are son's Kenneth R. & Gary Haugh, William Allan and the late Robin Uttermuhlen. Loving sister to Sue Stonebreaker, and the late Jane, Joan, Sam & Chris. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. The Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment at Morgan Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 19, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
