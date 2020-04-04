Doris Lynette Victor, 85, of Upperco, MD, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Sunflower Hill Assisted Living in Westminster, MD. Born on August 30, 1934, in Burnsville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Oscar John and Ruth Hughes Renfro. She was the beloved wife of the late William Wallace Victor, who passed away in 2003. Years ago, she worked at Bendix, AC McDonald Sprinkler Co., and was an accountant at McDonogh School. She was a member of The Women's Club of Glyndon and Daughters of the American Revolution. She attended Colonial Baptist Church for many years where she was the church clerk, and in recent years attended Hampstead Baptist Church. Surviving her are sons: Terry Victor and wife Robin of Upperco, MD, and David Victor and wife Polly of Hampstead, MD, grandchildren: Kerry, Cheryl, Corinne, William Brian, Carly, and Michelle, great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and George, and siblings: Wayne Renfro of Eureka, MT, Eula Marshall Frenkil of Reisterstown, MD, and Janet Gaines of Columbia, MD. She was predeceased by a son: Michael Allan Victor, and a brother: Virgil (Buddy) Renfro. Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, August 30, 2020, with the time and place to be determined. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to Hampstead Baptist Church, 328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 4, 2020