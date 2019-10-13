Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kolbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Kolbe


1935 - 2019
Doris M. Kolbe Obituary
Doris M (Warfield) Kolbe 84 of Westminster Passed Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Richard Kolbe, Sr. Born May 22, 1935 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Samuel Warfield and late Thelma (Morris) Warfield. She was a homemaker. Loving mother of the late David Baker, Paula and husband Ron Schier of South Carolina, Randy and wife Mary Baker of Westminster, Donald, Jr and wife Caroline Kolbe of Baltimore, Julie Porzel of North Carolina, Donna and husband Gerald Wilson of Westminster, Cathy and husband Dale LaRue of New Market. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 Great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, 7 Siblings and numerous nieces and nephew. Predeceased by son the late David Baker and 9 Siblings. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 where funeral services will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019 10:30 AM. Interment at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
