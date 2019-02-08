Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris MacKenzie. View Sign

Doris June Musgrave MacKenzie died peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home, River Hill, on February 4, 2019. Doris was born in Economy Township, PA, on April 2, 1934, the daughter of Stanley Quay and Helen (Cetto) Musgrave.Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years Edward George, and her granddaughter Avery.Doris earned her BA from Geneva College, and a Masters Degree in Special Education from Western Maryland College. She taught Early Intervention Kindergarten (EIK) in the Carroll County School District between 1974 and 1993.Doris is survived by her children Sandra (Roger Messick), Laurel (Ben Gage), Elizabeth (Dwight DeGroff), Scott (Chris Snyder), Andrea (Joe Puzycki), Rebecca (Kevin Elmo); her grandchildren Sam, Mack, Dwight, Rachael, Anna, Lydia, Jake, Ana, Dori; her sister Shirley Woolaway, her brother Richard Musgrave, and many beloved nieces and nephews.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019, where friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. through the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with Pastor Paul G. Rebelo officiating. Since blue was Doris' favorite color, attendees are encouraged to wear blue in her honor. To make a contribution in Doris' name, please mail checks to: Wesley United Methodist Church (c/o Benevolence Fund), 107 West High Street, Kingwood, WV 26537.Doris' two great loves were her family and her beautiful gardens. Both live on because of her life.

Doris June Musgrave MacKenzie died peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home, River Hill, on February 4, 2019. Doris was born in Economy Township, PA, on April 2, 1934, the daughter of Stanley Quay and Helen (Cetto) Musgrave.Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years Edward George, and her granddaughter Avery.Doris earned her BA from Geneva College, and a Masters Degree in Special Education from Western Maryland College. She taught Early Intervention Kindergarten (EIK) in the Carroll County School District between 1974 and 1993.Doris is survived by her children Sandra (Roger Messick), Laurel (Ben Gage), Elizabeth (Dwight DeGroff), Scott (Chris Snyder), Andrea (Joe Puzycki), Rebecca (Kevin Elmo); her grandchildren Sam, Mack, Dwight, Rachael, Anna, Lydia, Jake, Ana, Dori; her sister Shirley Woolaway, her brother Richard Musgrave, and many beloved nieces and nephews.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019, where friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. through the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with Pastor Paul G. Rebelo officiating. Since blue was Doris' favorite color, attendees are encouraged to wear blue in her honor. To make a contribution in Doris' name, please mail checks to: Wesley United Methodist Church (c/o Benevolence Fund), 107 West High Street, Kingwood, WV 26537.Doris' two great loves were her family and her beautiful gardens. Both live on because of her life. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close