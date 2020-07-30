Doris "Do" Marie Duvall, 65, of New Windsor, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born November 20, 1954 in Frederick County, she was the loving daughter of the late Maynard Edgar, Sr. and Della Viola (Fritz) Sier. She was the cherished wife of Charles Leonard Duvall, Sr., to whom she was married to for 16 years. Do adored children and thus began her working career at a daycare. She then worked as a lead night stocker and cashier for Safeway in the Mt. Airy and Westminster locations for over 35 years. She was a dedicated employee and worked right up until her illness. She cherished her family and the time spent with them and looked forward to daily phone conversations with her children. Her family meant everything to her and she loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading the newspaper every morning, and over the years collected Roosters. Do was a remarkably caring and compassionate woman, who would do anything for anyone. Surviving in addition to her husband, are beloved children Richard Veit, Jr., Alexis Duvall, Melissa A. Eckes, Laura Curtis, Charles Duvall, Jr., Crystal Matthews, Vickie Flaherty, Lisa Storm, and Sandra Storm; siblings Betty Nipper, Idonia Sier, Maynard Sier, Jr., Wayne Sier, Leonard Sier, Norman Sier, and Claude Sier; 24 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 20 nieces and nephews. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 3 to 5pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, with a funeral service beginning at 5pm. Interment will be private. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Do's name to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org
. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.